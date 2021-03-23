Transitioning back to the office: tips from the experts

As more workers transition back to working at the office, they should expect more flexible working models.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With COVID-19 restrictions easing and the vaccine becoming more readily available, workers across the country are getting ready to head back to the office.

As they make the transition, experts say they should expect more flexible working models. In many cases, employees will still be working virtually, for part of the time.

Professor Katerina Bezrukova of UB's School of Management School says while some naturally may be anxious about the adjustment, workers should embrace the change.

"For some people it's scary," she told 2 On Your Side. "For some people, it's terrifying, because we're very habitual. We don't like change. Some people, they got used to the way we've been this past year, so it's hard to change your routine. But embrace the change because when one door closes another door opens so, there's something good that can come out of it."

If you want to stay working from home full time, career coaches suggest stressing your productivity in your conversations with your boss.

Taking Micro Breaks

Speaking of productivity, if you're working from home and finding yourself taking a lot of mini-breaks throughout the day to have a snack, play with your pet, or chat with a colleague, experts say not to feel guilty about it.

A new study from North Carolina State University found that these "micro-breaks" can be beneficial, even if they're just for five minutes at a time. The study looked at two different sets of workers and found that people who took micro-breaks were more highly engaged in their work and less tired at the end of the day.