Town of Amherst breaks ground on new Mathewson McCarthy Baseball Clubhouse

The new space is 2,200 square feet and will include concessions, a conference room, and outdoor seating.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Town of Amherst broke ground on its new Mathewson McCarthy Baseball Clubhouse on Friday.

The new space is 2,200 square feet and will include concessions, a conference room, and outdoor seating. It will also provide lighting for two nearby baseball diamonds and storage space.

The groundbreaking also served as an unveiling of the clubhouse's designs. Around 400 players will use the fields every season, so the new space is really needed.

"The current facility is functional, but this will be a much needed improvement," Mathewson McCarthy President Greg Croll said. "We're not only adding the concessions. It will have a better flow to it, but it gives us the opportunity to get restrooms down the line as well, as much needed updated storage space."