Preschoolers recreate Buffalo Bills logo inspired by Josh Allen

The 4 and 5 year olds at St. John the Baptist School drew their own versions of Josh Allen's "potato Buffalo."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Parents at St. John the Baptist preschool in Tonawanda know that if their kids end up in Samanta Testa's class, they're going to come out Bills fans.

They watch a hype video every Friday and dress up in team colors for victory Mondays.

"It goes back to my childhood," Testa told 2 On Your Side. "I was their age and even a little bit younger when the Bills were this scary good again."

To get her 4 and 5 year old students excited for the playoffs, Testa gave them a special art lesson.

"We did the directed drawing last week of Josh Allen's potato buffalo," Testa said.

To refresh your memory, they're referring to Josh Allen's infamous attempt to sketch the Buffalo Bills logo from memory, in an NFL-produced video from his rookie season.

"They kind of followed me along through the drawing, and at the end they each had their own version of the Bills logo," Testa said. "Some of them looked scarily close to Josh Allen's version of the potato buffalo, and I had a couple that looked very close to the actual Bills logo I was pleasantly surprised. I have some amazing artists in my class."

Maybe it's because this particular group of young artists have an even more special connection to the Bills QB.