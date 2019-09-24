BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're hoping to run into Tina Fey while she is in town to oversee the opening leg of her Mean Girls tour, you might want to go to a local diner. She has already been spotted at two.

Fey was first stopped last week eating at Swan Street Diner in Larkvinville. According to an Instagram post, she ordered pancakes for the whole table.

Next, she stopped by the Lake Effect Diner on Main Street by UB's South Campus. Workers there say she ordered the Greek pita, beef on weck and an order of wings to split with the man she was with. Her husband, Jeff Richmond, is the composer of Mean Girls. In case you were wondering, they enjoyed their wings with bleu cheese.

Over the weekend, Fey also stopped into Capello Salon's downtown location on Franklin. While she was there, she read a copy of Buffalo Spree magazine, featuring a spread about her show.

Fey fan and bride-to-be Aileen Golightly bumped into her outside the Curtiss Hotel downtown, as she was leaving a pre-wedding celebration. Fey was holding a copy of "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt.

Of course, a good place to look for Fey is at Shea's, where Mean Girls runs through Friday. This video from inside the theater on the night of the final dress rehearsal shows how happy local fans were to see her.

If you see Tina Fey around town this week, share the photos with us, using #BeOn2.