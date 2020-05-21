Tifft Nature Preserve's Osprey Cam is back

Officials at the Preserve said three eggs should hatch any day now.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands watched live in 2019 as a pair of nesting osprey cultivated their eggs at the Tifft Nature Preserve in Buffalo, thanks to a live camera perched over their nest. Now, the same mated pair are back and officials say that three eggs should hatch any day now.

The camera points down at the nest, showing as the two adult osprey share the parenting duties, alternating between guarding the eggs and flying off to go hunting. As they trade on and off, viewers get the best glimpses of the eggs. Once the three hatch, we'll see the chicks grow quickly, eventually start practicing their flying, then fledge the nest.

The Buffalo Museum of Science and Tifft Nature Preserve's President and C.E.O., Marisa Wigglesworth, said she hopes watching the live osprey cam gives people a distraction from everything else they're doing on screens right now and reminds them to appreciate nature, even while in quarantine.

"We're in front of screens all the time, and while this is absolutely a screen based experience, it really does bring you right back into nature and gives you a direct look into the natural world that we can't enjoy any other way," she told 2 On Your Side. "It's almost an elevation of the value of the screen based experience."