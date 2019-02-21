TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Kim Vaillancourt, the Town of Tonawanda mother of 6 battling cancer, has received good news from doctors this week as she continues to fight a rare and aggressive brain tumor.

The Vaillancourt family tells 2 On Your Side's Melissa Holmes that the results of her CT and MRI scans at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center this week showed Kim is "stable" and the cancer is not spreading.

Kim was diagnosed in December 2015 with Glioblastoma just days after adopting three children. She and her husband Phil had two children of their own and were expecting a third at the time. She put off treatment to protect her unborn son. Baby Wyatt Eli was born April 4, 2016, and he and all the children are doing well.

The family says Kim is feeling stronger each day and is able to take on more responsibilities at home, and more importantly, spend more time with her husband and children.

Doctors gave Kim only 13 months to live after the diagnosis, and now as she surpasses 3 years, the Vaillancourts thank everyone for their constant thoughts and well wishes. They ask for continued prayers.

Kim will undergo another CT scan and MRI scan in May 2019.

Kim sent this message to WGRZ's Melissa Holmes on the day of her latest scan:

“God is SO GOOD! I am abundantly grateful to my Savior, the Lord of my present and the Lord of my eternity. And I am so thankful for all the people praying for me. I am so gifted by the many people, some that I know and many that I do not know, continuously lifting me up in prayer to our Father. Thank you!!!”

Words of encouragement and cards of well wishes can be sent to Jennahrkoch@gmail.com or to 431 Adam St. Tonawanda, NY 14150.

