So many people know Buffalo for its wings but it's really getting a reputation for its pizza.

Author Arthur Bovino called Buffalo the country's pizza capital. Now, national food website The Daily Meal included three Buffalo-area pizzerias on its list of 101 Best Pizzas in America for 2018.

La Nova got a piece of the action at number 100.

Jay's Artisan Pizza made the list at 93

and Bocce Club Pizza landed at number 84 on the list.

So, tell us, where is your favorite spot?

