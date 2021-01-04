This joint is jumping! Get Air re-opens in WNY

Trampoline park has two Locations in WNY

Thursday morning Daybreak's Kevin O'Neill highlighted Get Air trampoline park.

There are two locations in Western New York. One is on Union Road in Cheektowaga, and the other is on Young Street in Tonawanda.

There are activities for younger children and a special time slot for the toddlers. It is also a great spot for teenagers and even adults can have fun here.