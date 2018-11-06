Sunday was Broadway's big night as the Tony Awards were held in New York City.

The Band's Visit captured the spotlight, winning 10 honors including Best Musical but

many other moments took center stage.

There was a surprise performance of "Seasons of Love" from the musical RENT performed by members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas drama department. It brought the Radio City Music Hall crowd to its feet. Moments before the performance, the student's drama teacher Melody Herzfeld was honored for helping saves the lives of 65 students during the Valentine's Day shooting at the school that killed 17 people.

Actor Robert DeNiro introduced a special performance by Bruce Springsteen, who performed "My Hometown." DiNiro started his introduction with an expletive aimed at President Trump. It was bleeped from the broadcast. The remark got an ovation from the crowd. Springsteen received a special Tony.

Tina Fey's Mean Girls did have 12 nominations--but no awards at last night's ceremony.

Josh Groban and Sarah Bareilles were the night's hosts.



Because it's Monday and I love to find ways for you to forget about that. You have to check out today's Google Doodle.

It's already proved effective for tanking productivity in the newsroom. It celebrates the garden gnome —providing a brief history of the charming character — and then there is a game at the end where you can earn points planting flowers. It involves launching a gnome with a little flower pot out of a catapult and while, yes, that sound stupid, I defy you to not have to tear yourself away from it once you start playing. It is a delight.

And a small piece of New York State trivia for you. You can find The World's Third Largest Garden Gnome in Kerhonkson, New York. That's in the Hudson Valley. His name is Gnome Chomsky.

