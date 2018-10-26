An internet controversy involving a person who looks a whole lot like Justin Bieber has everyone questioning why some people just like to see the world burn.

This involves a burrito--a food specifically wrapped with care in an effort to protect the precious contents until consumption. It's sleek design is tailor made to be eaten end to end. So, why would anyone start in the middle and breach all burrito protocol? Great question. The Internet's been buzzing about it.

One might argue that this method may produce two smaller delicious burritos--one for each hand--and yes, the stuff that falls out will feed whatever wildlife happens to wander by in that park or crawl out of that hat.

But at what cost? Has the whole world gone crazy?

Anyway, now people are arguing on the Internet about how to eat burritos.

Have you ever been made fun of for how you eat something? Melissa has. Watch the video to hear her story.

There's more than one way to win the lottery--this probably would be considered the hard way.

Earl Livingston broke his hip falling on the way to buy a lottery ticket in New Jersey. When workers at the hospital heard what happened they invited the 87-year-old to join their Mega Millions pool.

And then--they won a million dollars.

Earl's niece thought he was hopped up on pain meds when he told her about it until the workers came in to congratulate him on his part of the winnings.

Speedy recovery, Earl!

And finally this morning, we all have Melissa to thank for this gift from the Internet. She spotted a video on Twitter showing a moment of pure joy as a dog races out of his owner's SUV and sails straight into a great big pile of leaves.

If you like this than you will love the Instagram from whence it came. It's called Dog Named Stella. There are many more videos of Stella living her best life and jumping into leaf piles. She lives with her family in Maine and now she's one of our new favorite follows.

