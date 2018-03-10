Hooray! You made it to Wednesday! Plus, it's Mean Girls Day. Let's give a big round of applause.

Okay. That's enough.

A little clapping may not seem like a big deal but a university in the UK has other ideas.

The BBC reports a Manchester university is banning clapping and its students' union events.

The university stops short of calling it a ban, though, and says they are just strongly suggesting students try out, wait for it, jazz hands instead. Jazz hands are also known as the sign for applause in sign language.

The reason for all this is they want to make these events more inclusive and welcoming for students who may experience anxiety or have sensory issues and autism. Loyal viewers know we never say no to jazz hands here on Daybreak.

You know how you want to send a text message and then you realize there's no llama emoji

and it just ruins everything? Well, not for long. New emoji are coming--70 of them, actually, with Apple's new software update. They include a llama, a cupcake, a bagel and redheads so my friend Carl will have to find something else to complain about. Also a stick of dynamite, a raccoon and a badger.

I know.

We're all going to remember where we were when we found out.

Finally, I get the sense recently on social media that people are looking for a bit of a break and so this morning I presented a video up to the task: animals eating pumpkins. The seasonal delight comes courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.

The zoo's tortoise, black bear, beaver and lemur are just doing their basic best and enjoying fall.

Studies conducted by me personally in my own life show that watching animals do just about anything can lead to increased delight and decrease stress.

Click on the video to fully enjoy.

Oh! And how did we confuse Patrick? You'll have to watch the video from today's show. But I'll give you a hint. It had to do with this tweet.

© 2018 WGRZ