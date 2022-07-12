Catholic Charities Christmas toy program collecting donations, accepting referrals for one more week

The toy program will also accept referrals for families to receive toys through Wednesday, Dec. 14.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The elves in charge of collecting and sorting through toy donations at Catholic Charity's Ladies of Charity have their work cut out for them over the next few weeks, as they work to organize and distribute hundreds of toys to kids of all ages across the community.

The third-floor space, dubbed "Santa's Workshop," is practically overflowing with toys these days, but they are still collecting donations through Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Director Julie Lulak says they are especially interested in items for teens.

"People really love buying for little kids, but we do see a need to stock the shelves a little bit more for teenagers because they're a little bit harder to shop for," she said.

Lulak says makeup, nail polish, purses, art kits, sports equipment and STEM products are all good gifts for teens.