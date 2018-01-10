I took a blissful break from Twitter for most of the weekend only to come back and find out Kanye West now has a new name and that's just the beginning.

Prior to his appearance on the premiere of Saturday Night Live, he announced this on Twitter:

"The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE."

Yay...?

Did he probably mean "formerly?" Who's to say? What we do know is he is still @KanyeWest on Twitter. He'll lose the little blue check mark if he really goes all in.

On SNL he performed dressed as a bottle of Perrier and at the end of the show he gave a pro-Trump speech in a Make America Great Again hat that was cut off because the show was ending. The President praised him for "leading the charge." Later Kanye tweeted about abolishing the 13th Amendment.

That, by the way, is the amendment that abolished slavery. YE old Kanye later clarified that he didn't mean "abolish" but "amend." So, you're pretty much caught up if you want to weigh in. Before you do, I'll share more a bit more of West Wisdom of YEster YEar, "There's no such things as sides. There's infinite sides."

You've probably heard of baby-making music but this is next level.

One recent Justin Timberlake concert is really one to remember for a Minnesota couple. Kiley Luke and Dustin Eberle were on their way out of the concert when her water broke! Their baby decided it was time--about four weeks early.

The next day a healthy baby boy named Jet Randall was born. Randall is actually Justin Timberlake's middle name. Kiley and Dustin had front row seats. They say JT came over mid-song and noticed her belly, kind of pointed at it and smiled. The couple says he then looked at Dustin and pounded his fist on his heart.

Finally, if all the evidence we see and hear about how we need to put down our phones isn't enough

maybe this will do the trick.

You are making your dog sad.

Vets say dogs may become more anxious or even suffer depression when you're on your phone a lot and kind of ignoring them. They say it's a real thing that can cause lack of sleep, lack of interest in food, they may ultimately hide from you or avoid you. Something to keep in mind next time you're posting photos of them on Instagram. Make sure to add in a few pets as well.

Cats, they said, were less likely to be impacted because they are more independent. That said, I can report that I have gotten the paw a few times from my feline companion, Brian Williams, when I'm on my phone.

