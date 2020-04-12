The show must go on(line) for Mount St. Mary Academy

Rather than an in-person production of 'Newsies,' the school will present a virtual musical revue filmed outside their school this fall.

KENMORE, N.Y. — Mount St. Mary Academy's fall musical was supposed to be Newsies this year. With the strict regulations on rehearsing and performing music in schools - students must be 12 feet apart while singing or dancing - let alone audience size, it soon became clear that an in-person show wasn't going to be possible. So they did the next best thing.

Under the guidance of Director and Choreographer Lauren Alaimo, they put produced a virtual musical review, featuring not only songs from Newsies but dozens more of their favorite musicals, too.

The students rehearsed and filmed the entire show outside of their school in Kenmore this fall, and it will be available to stream for two nights only: Friday and Saturday, December 4-5.

"That way, we were able to take all of these show-stopping numbers from different shows, you know those numbers that when you go see Hairspray, this number blows you away. when you go see Legally Blonde that number blows you away," Alaimo told 2 On Your Side.

Many of the cast members say they came away from the experience having learned a new way to share their passion for musical theater with audiences.

"It was so nice," junior Caroline Cook said. "I know not a lot of places are able to be together and sing and dance, and we were just able to go outside and perform together. A lot of girls in the show, that's one of their favorite things to do, to be performing with their friends."

"There are still things that we can do and there is a light at the end of the tunnel," Audree Woods, another MSM junior, added. "Even though it is really dark right now, there are some good things that come out of it, because I don't think we ever would have done something like this."