BUFFALO, N.Y. — It started as a personal Lenten challenge, but has turned into a movement inspiring people to live with less.

Ann Marie Heasley of the "White House, Black Shutters" blog began hosting the group challenge in 2011. During the 40 day challenge period, participants are invited to clean one area of their home or personal space a day, filling a bag of clutter to dispose of.

There are a number of ways to hold yourself accountable if you'd like to participate in the challenge. The 40 Bags in 40 Days Facebook community page alone has over 80,000 members.

