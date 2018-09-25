It is National One Hit Wonder Day--a celebration of all those artists who hit it big just one time. I don't know about you but I love a good One Hit Wonder! There are plenty of playlists of favorites out there on the Internet. If you have one already--feel free to share. Watch the video to hear the Daybreak team talk about some of their favorites.

In other trending news: if there is one thing I can say for sure about this job is that it is leading me to have a very varied and sometimes sketchy search history. We have plenty of technology to help us out these days that is getting more human everyday--think Alexa of Siri. In Japan, though, you can rent a real human middle-aged man.

It's called Ossan Rental. "Ossan" is apparently a sort of a derogatory term for uncle in Japan--making fun of the stereotypical middle-aged guy but the man who created the service says these guys can do a lot of good--and for about $9 an hour, they will listen to you complain, give advice, do some chores, just hang out. It does note that erotic requests are out.

Takanobu Nishimoto started the business about six years ago. The 50-year-old fashion consultant says he believes older men have life experience that can be helpful to people.

Finally, something for royal watchers. It is hard to believe it's been about four months since the royal wedding but we're hearing more from The Duchess of Sussex about her big day.

In an interview for an upcoming documentary, The Meghan formerly known as Markle reveals the something blue on her wedding day was a piece of the dress she wore on her first date with Harry. It was sewn into her veil.

The HBO Documentary is called Queen of the World and it debuts October 1 on HBO.

