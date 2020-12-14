The best social media reactions to the Bills' Sunday Night Football win over the Steelers

From NBA legends to Bills Hall of Famers, social media is buzzing about the Buffalo Bills.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Aside from the game itself, Bills fans were loving all the shots of the city throughout the broadcast of their first Sunday Night Football game in over a decade.

The Buffalo Zoo shared a behind the scenes shot of the Sunday Night Football crew filming their "beautiful bison ladies" Rosie and Wilma for their national TV debut:

Keep an eye out for our beautiful bison ladies, Rosie and Wilma as they make their national television debut tonight during @SNFonNBC 🦬 🏈 🦬 #GoBills! #BillsMafia! pic.twitter.com/YyYorcZ1kQ — buffalozoo (@buffalozoo) December 13, 2020

Another example of one of those shots, about what to dip your wings in, was the subject of much debate on the official Sunday Night Football account:

There is a wrong answer fyi — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) December 14, 2020

Jill Kelly shared some instant postgame reaction from her Hall of Fame husband:

And I quote, “Josh is going to break every record I have.” Jim Kelly

Love to hear it!!

GO BILLS! @JoshAllenQB @BuffaloBills — Jill Kelly (@jillmkelly12) December 14, 2020

And an NBA Hall of Famer got in on the conversation, too:

Josh Allen proved that he is for real, and so are his Bills, throwing for two touchdowns in a 26-15 over the Steelers. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 14, 2020

It was My Cause My Cleats week, and 33 players supported their favorite charities with their colorful footwear, including Josh Allen playing for the Oishei Children's Hospital, Micah Hyde repping his Imagine for Youth Foundation, and Harrison Phillips' design for Fuel Up to Play 60.

Using their platform to bring awareness to causes close to their hearts. 🤗



My Cause My Cleats photos: https://t.co/7jQyzvYtkC pic.twitter.com/PT9NhJOcE3 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 13, 2020

Plus, another win means another Oxford Pennant Victory Banner:

Fans also loved the way Josh Allen signed off from his postgame interview with the unofficial way for Buffalonians to say goodbye: "Go Bills!"

“Go Bills”



If Josh Allen was anymore Buffalo he would bleed Cheerios#BillsMafia

pic.twitter.com/96Hhfwznhr — OliveskinnedGump🌐 (@bodan1) December 14, 2020

Finally, if there is one GIF from this game that will live on in Bills history, it's this one: