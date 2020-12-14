The best social media reactions to the Bills' Sunday Night Football win over the Steelers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Aside from the game itself, Bills fans were loving all the shots of the city throughout the broadcast of their first Sunday Night Football game in over a decade.
The Buffalo Zoo shared a behind the scenes shot of the Sunday Night Football crew filming their "beautiful bison ladies" Rosie and Wilma for their national TV debut:
Another example of one of those shots, about what to dip your wings in, was the subject of much debate on the official Sunday Night Football account:
Jill Kelly shared some instant postgame reaction from her Hall of Fame husband:
And an NBA Hall of Famer got in on the conversation, too:
It was My Cause My Cleats week, and 33 players supported their favorite charities with their colorful footwear, including Josh Allen playing for the Oishei Children's Hospital, Micah Hyde repping his Imagine for Youth Foundation, and Harrison Phillips' design for Fuel Up to Play 60.
Plus, another win means another Oxford Pennant Victory Banner:
Fans also loved the way Josh Allen signed off from his postgame interview with the unofficial way for Buffalonians to say goodbye: "Go Bills!"
Finally, if there is one GIF from this game that will live on in Bills history, it's this one: