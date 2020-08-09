WNY teacher creates virtual classroom for preschool students

Parents have tough decisions to make about preschool for their kids, so a local teacher is trying to help by offering it online, through Mrs. Hamilton's Classroom.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Education fundamentals are learned in preschool, but during the coronavirus pandemic, many parents are having a difficult time finding a place to send their children, deciding if it's safe to do so and juggling it with other work at home.

So one local teacher is trying to provide a solution, by offering daily preschool lessons online.

Mrs. Hamilton's Classroom might be virtual, but the daily lessons are so interactive, your child will get a real preschool experience.

"What they're going to see is everything that I would do in my regular classroom," said Sandy Hamilton, the creator of Mrs. Hamilton's Classroom.

Everything is geared for 3 to 5-year-old children - from storytime to learning and writing letters, crafts, songs and movement.

Mrs. Hamilton urges parents to watch along with their kids and has bonus videos for parents offering some of her tricks of the trade.

"Simple things like how your child should be holding a pencil, how they should cut with scissors," she said.

The flexibility of this sort of on-demand classroom means it can be started and stopped, and fit into any hectic schedule.

"If their kid needs to go to the bathroom, pause it. If they're having a bad moment, pause it and come back," Hamilton said.

Hamilton has been teaching for nearly 30 years and is currently a kindergarten teacher at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Clarence. She knows little ones need to be in school for the fundamentals and for social and emotional learning, but she's trying to fill that void for those who have to be at home.

"It's so vitally important and it scares me to think what's going to happen when these kids aren't getting it and that's why I'm providing this, and I'm giving an outlet to them to experience preschool and all that is encompassed within that right in their living room," Hamilton said.

The daily lessons officially begin Tuesday, September 8, and the lessons follow the school calendar and curriculum. All of the daily lessons during the month of September are free, but then there is a monthly subscription after that.