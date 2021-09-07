Taste of Buffalo returns to Niagara Square this weekend

The sights, sounds, and smells of the Taste of Buffalo will take over Niagara Square and parts of Delaware Avenue tomorrow and Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The nation's largest two-day food festival is back in person and restriction-free this weekend in downtown Buffalo.

The sights, sounds, and smells of the Taste of Buffalo will take over Niagara Square and parts of Delaware Avenue tomorrow and Sunday. You can walk up and purchase your food and beverage tickets when you arrive. There are no longer reservations required or capacity restrictions.

This year's festival will be smaller than it has been in the past, with about 25 restaurants, wineries, and food trucks compared to the 50 or 60 that usually participate.

Amber Hartman, the event chairperson says those who are coming can't wait.

"They're so excited about being part of the event and certainly we've had some restaurants that just aren't able to do it with their current staffing, but are still so supportive of the Taste of Buffalo and looking forward to being able to get back into the event. I wouldn't say it's hard to get them in, it's more the challenges that they face, from staffing, suppliers, but everybody has been really enthusiastic and really supportive of a live event this year "

There will still be some virtual events for anyone who can't make it to the Taste.

Tune into @DarianChef's Instagram page on Saturday, July 10 at 4 p.m. ⁠for the Coffee Rub Steak Cook Along. He will merge delicious @topsmarkets brand coffee grounds with juicy grilled steaks and tops it off with a coffee infused butter. #TasteofBuffalo pic.twitter.com/ixtXrFqDzV — Taste of Buffalo (@tasteofbuffalo) July 8, 2021

The Taste of Buffalo runs on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7p.m. Organizers ask people who aren't vaccinated to wear a mask within the festival when they're not eating.