'Sweet Expectations at Home' fundraiser Wednesday to benefit FeedMore WNY

The virtual event featuring auctions and chef demos hopes to raise funds and awareness for critical feeding programs for FeedMore WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tonight there is a sweet way to help feed families who are struggling to put food on the table here in Western New York.

FeedMore WNY Foundation is hosting a virtual fundraising event, "Sweet Expectations at Home" from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, to help meet the increased need for food assistance in the community.

Along with virtual auctions and live raffles, Buffalo's hottest chefs like Darian Bryan from The Plating Society, Board in Buffalo founder Miranda Rozek, and pastry chef Camille Le Caer are giving cooking demos, all to raise much-needed funds for FeedMore WNY.

"The amount of people who are in need of food assistance as a result of the pandemic has surged and continues to remain high. Last year alone, FeedMore provided food to 36% more people than in 2019," said Catherine Shick, Chief Communications Officer for Feedmore WNY.

To learn more about food insecurity in Western New York, FeedMore's critical need for donations and a list of upcoming food drives, see WGRZ's latest report here.

In 2020, FeedMore WNY provided nutritious food and support to 180,880 individuals throughout Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties. Hunger leaders and economists across the nation anticipate the increased levels of food insecurity to remain for the next two to five years as community members struggle to recover from the financial hardships brought on by COVID-19.

"While all of us are eager to place COVID-19 in the rearview mirror, the unfortunate reality is that so many of our community members will remain in need of food assistance for years to come. COVID was the catalyst that caused numerous individuals to seek assistance through one of FeedMore WNY's programs for the first time in their lives. And for those who were already struggling to put meals on the table, the pandemic only exacerbated their pain and hardship," Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY, said. "Thanks to the generosity of the community, FeedMore WNY was able to distribute enough food to provide nearly 16 million meals to our neighbors in need in 2020. However, we still need continued support to respond to this once-in-a-generation crisis. We encourage everyone to purchase a ticket to attend 'Sweet Expectations at Home' on May 19. Not only will it provide an evening of entertainment, but it will be a wonderful opportunity to help feed hungry babies, children, families, veterans and older adults throughout Western New York."

Event tickets range from $25 to $250; attendees will be entered into exclusive raffles and will receive additional gift items depending on the level of ticket they purchase. Tickets and more information can be found online at www.feedmorewny.org/sweet-expectations.

Tickets will remain on sale until the start of the event on May 19. The online auction will open at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 17, and will close at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19.