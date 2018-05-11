This is Festival Fest the thing I do where I talk about things to do in Western New York and I'm going to get to that. First, let's talk holidays.

A week ago, I was chasing ghosts and this week's events are basically all about Christmas.

What happened?

Let's face it: November is a lost time and a lot of people are bummed out being rushed into the holidays. That's why I'm really excited to introduce you to my own exclusive holiday season devoted to putting on the brakes--Katesgiving.

Katesgiving is just like any other legitimate holiday like Katemas, Kateoween, Labor Kate Weekend.

So, how do we celebrate? What do we do?

Whatever you want. Chill out. Relax. To be honest, I'm open to suggestions.

In the meantime, if you do decide to leave the house and you're ready to dive into the holiday season, let's get into it!

Have you ever wanted Patrick Hammer to read you a story? Get to the WNY Children's Book Expo. Channel 2 is a sponsor. It's happening Saturday November 10th at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. It's free and loads of your favorite authors are going to be there along with Patrick and Melissa!

Experience Psychic Fair --Cheektowaga edition is going on November 9th - 11th.

This year marks the 15th annual Holiday Valley Beer and Wine Festival. It's happening November 9th and 10th and will feature more than 100 different beers and wines from over 30 different brewers across New York State and the surrounding region.

Dino Fest is happening at Buffalo Museum of Science Nov. 10th.

Hey! Remember when I went dog sledding last winter? You can experience that without the snow at the Husky club's Paws of Thunder dry land race. It's scheduled for November 10th at the Niagara-Hartland RV resort in Gasport.

The Festival of Trees is always a big event and it all starts Thursday November 8th at Salvatore's with the Glimmer and Glamour fashion show.

Enjoy Boutiques and Bubbly (on a school night) November 8th at Hotel Lafayette. Clear a few items off your gift list or for yourself and help out Child and Family Services Haven House

In Batavia, the Zonta Holiday Festival runs November November 10th and 11th at Batavia Downs

Entire towns are getting in the holiday spirit as well.

For the Holiday Kick-Off in Lewiston, small businesses are teaming up to help you beat the crowds and help the local economy. It's Saturday November 10th from 10 to 6.

East Aurora's getting in on that action as well with its Holiday Open Housecapade! It runs Friday November 9th - Sunday November 11th. Local businesses are offering deals and steals.

And that's Festival Fest the greatest thing to happen to Monday since the three day weekend and Katesgiving--the greatest thing to happen to the holiday season since the Hallmark movie.

Want me to add an event to this list or feature a future event on Festival Fest? Drop me a line: festivalfest@wgrz.com

See ya next time!

