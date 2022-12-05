Fredonia piano project nearing completion

The SUNY-led campaign strikes a beautiful note in the Village of Fredonia.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — SUNY Fredonia gave 2 On Your Side a sneak preview of an art project, which will be culminating in the next couple of weeks.

Three restored pianos, all beautifully painted in creative ways by college students, will be placed into the surrounding community later this spring. Marc Levy, director of special projects for SUNY Fredonia, got the idea for public pianos from a visit he had to Montreal, Canada a few years ago.

The college is known for its music program, so when they added new pianos, they decided to use the old pianos to make the surrounding community more beautiful.

One piano will be placed on campus, another will be placed in the village of Fredonia, likely by the famous Fredonia Opera House, and the third is slated to be placed by the Dunkirk Boardwalk, close to Lake Erie.

Big L Distributing has agreed to fund seven pianos next year.

One piano painted this year is titled "Spot the Different Dot." It is a white piano with bright polka dots painted throughout. However one dot, and only one dot, is a unique color, not repeated anywhere else on the piano.

Passersby are encouraged to try to spot the different dot.

Again, the pianos are scheduled to be placed in the surrounding community within the next couple of weeks.