Sunflowers of Sanborn celebrating a season that almost didn't happen

Owners of the popular fields in Niagara County say they weren't sure it would be safe to open during the pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The fourth season of the Sunflowers of Sanborn is now well underway, but owners of the popular fields that draw thousands to Niagara County each August say it was in danger of not happening at all.

Louise Brachmann says she and her family grappled with the decision about whether it would be safe for their guests and employees to open in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. But a week after opening the gates, she says they've been pleasantly surprised by how guests are cooperating with rules about wearing masks and staying separated from other groups.

The 4th season of Sunflowers of Sanborn is now well underway, but it almost didn't happen. Owners weren't sure it would be safe for guests and employees.



A week in, they say they're happy with how visitors are complying with the rules and separating from other groups. @WGRZ 🌻 pic.twitter.com/4LIJukPtx7 — Lauren Hall (@LaurenHall) August 6, 2020

"Everyone's having fun so far. They've been very receptive like I say with the masks. It's been great," Brachmann told 2 On Your Side. "We have done extra sanitation and we all wear masks. We try to social distance as much as we can. Thank god that we do have the acreage, so people don't have to be right next to each other and we can walk around."