Oakwood Cemetery has 22,000 permanent residents, and the scenic property offers several different tours.

The most interesting may be the Daredevils Tour, which features several individuals who challenged Niagara Falls or the rapids of the lower Niagara River.

2 On Your Side's Daybreak went live from the property Friday morning. The first person to go over the Falls in a barrel and live was Annie Edson Taylor. She is laid to rest here.

The property is in need of docents. For more information on the tours or the property the website is www.OakwoodNiagara.org

