Students show off last-minute DIY Halloween looks on a budget

Finding a last-minute Halloween costume doesn't have to be scary! Cosmetology students at Erie 1 BOCES in West Seneca demonstrated three easy hair and makeup ideas.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The students at the Potter Career and Technical Center in West Seneca have been practicing their hair, make-up, and special effects skills for years and they get to show off their talent at Halloween. They explained how to pull off three simple and inexpensive Halloween looks for WGRZ 2 On Your Side.

First, senior Sadia Albanna - @sadiarosetgta on Instagram - created a scarecrow look using everyday makeup or Halloween makeup from a store. For an added touch, she even glued real buttons and moss to the face using liquid latex or eyelash glue. It's a great look for a girl or guy,

A costume to go along with it would include a straw hat, flannel shirt, ripped jeans or overalls, and a pair of boots. Sadia also recommended adding twine to the hair or around the collar.

Next, Evrah Nasir created a simple monster hairstyle. She started with temporary hair color, put two pigtails on the top of the head, teased the hair, and wrapped the pigtails with cotton ball cobwebs. Then she added dollar store spiders, bats, and skull rings to complete the look.

Lackawanna Senior Evrah Nasir will be on Ch. 2 Day Break this Friday, Oct. 29th. She’ll use her BOCES Cosmetology skills to teach viewers how to create a monster hairstyle. #Potter #CTE pic.twitter.com/CFvm7MX5DK — Erie 1 BOCES (@Erie1BOCES) October 27, 2021

Finally, Olivia Cronk showed off some special effects makeup to create a real-looking gash that can be added to a zombie costume or another costume with clothing that has rips and tears. The gash looks so real by using liquid latex and fake blood which can be found at any Halloween store.

First, she put on a layer of latex and put a piece of ripped toilet paper on top of it. Then she added two more layers of latex and toilet paper and let it dry for 3 minutes. Once that was dry, she pulled up the center of it and cut a slit using small scissors. She used loose powder to take away the shine and concealer to make the white latex become the color of skin. She said this is the point where you would use green face paint if you're going for a zombie look. Then she used purple and brown eyeshadow to create bruising around it. She added black makeup inside the cut to give it depth and put fake blood on the inside and around the edges to make it look like it's dripping.