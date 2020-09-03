BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of the Taste of Education on Tuesday night at Salvatore's Italian Gardens, the students at the Erie 2 Boces Carrier Educational Center in Angola got a head start on preparing their menu items early Monday morning.

This year, Jim Kuras and his students are preparing a total meatless menu, concentrating on plant-based protein selections instead. Their culinary creations will go up against other local high school culinary arts programs at the annual event.

The Taste of Education raises funds for ProStart, a scholarship fund for local culinary students continue their education in the field. The evening includes stations for guests, as well as an "Iron Chef" competition for local chefs, with students acting as their sous chefs.

To learn more or purchase tickets, click here.

RELATED: Alden High School starts student-run manufacturing program

RELATED: 15th Annual 'Taste of Education' features student chefs in a friendly cooking competition

RELATED: Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management cuts ribbon on new building