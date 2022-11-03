Stryker the Harbor Seal to make his annual winter weather prediction Friday

Kids can get free admission to the Aquarium of Niagara on Friday, Nov. 4, to celebrate Stryker's tradition.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Days after the Storm Team 2 Winter Weather Preview was released, an aquatic creature in Niagara Falls is following up with his own tradition.

Stryker, the Aquarium of Niagara's meteorology-loving harbor seal, will make his official winter weather prediction on Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. Students from Harry F. Abate Elementary School in the Niagara Falls City School District will be there to cheer him on.

This will be the third year in a row for what's come to be a new fall tradition. Stryker will swim to one of two balls bobbing his his outdoor pool to signal if he thinks the upcoming winter will be "cold" or "frigid." The aquarium reports that Stryker's first two predictions were correct, with the winter of 2020 being milder, and 2021 being colder.

Friday will also be NOCO Day at the Aquarium, and kids admission is free with every paid adult admission. There will be a scavenger hunt, face painting, as well has pop-up displays featuring winter energy saving tips and more.