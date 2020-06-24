Summer is here and so are U-pick strawberry farms

There are U-pick farms located in every county in Western New York

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Thanks to a extended bout of winter-like temperatures this year has had one benefit for Western New Yorkers, strawberry picking season got pushed back a bit later.

2 On Your Side spoke with Brian Peck from Coulter Farms and he reiterated that the cold weather delayed the berry picking season just a bit, but they're open now. He wanted to tell people who go not to be afraid of taking home some of the smaller berries you see at the farm.

"The only problem is sometimes people keep hunting for the largest berry and ours are kind of smaller but but they are always sweeter," Peck said. So we always say it's OK to go ahead and get some smaller ones because they are sweeter and you will enjoy them more, but it is a little more work.

The farm also has raspberries, cherries and blueberries available to pick, and the season for those usually opens up in mid-July. When heading out to Coulter Farms, no need to bring anything except yourself, either.

"We always have everything that they need to pick. A lot of people bring their own containers which is fine," Peck said. "But we do have baskets and trays that they can carry them in and even some box tops that we give them and they can take them home so they don't spill all over the car on the way home."

There are U-pick strawberry patches in every county in Western New York. Operating hours for Coulter Farms, which is in Niagara County, can be found on Facebook.