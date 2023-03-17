Plantasia returns to WNY

The annual landscaping show is back this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Plantasia, Western New York's Garden and Landscaping show is back through Sunday at the Fairgrounds Event Center in Hamburg.

Kevin O'Neill stopped by while while the flowers, plants, and even entire trees were put into place.

Show chairman Chris Zeisz says this year’s theme is “a new twist on a old classic” Plowshares and pickup trucks are placed alongside the petunias and peonies in the beautifully maintained displays.

Plantasia features over 100 booths, gardens and displays relating to landscaping and everything on your outdoor to-do list, maybe a few things on your wish list. And the show's beauty is a testament to the amazing WNY owned landscaping and garden companies.

According to Zeisz, the biggest mistake people make with landscaping is planning the wrong plant in the wrong place. But if you go to one of the local garden centers, they have certified nursery and landscape professionals. They have educated people that know what they're selling the products and a lot of our grown right here in Western New York.

Lots of educational seminars and a childrens garden as well at Plantasia as well. Live entertainment everyday.