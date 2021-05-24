SPCA Serving Erie County offers free pet adoptions for military members

The shelter's popular Pets and Vets program is back and runs through Monday, May 31st.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A popular program that based on research that shows pet ownership can postively impact a people who have served our country is back at the SPCA Serving Erie County.

Each Memorial Day, "Pets and Vets" offers free animal adoptions to anyone currently serving in the military or who have served in the past. While your mind may automatically go to dogs and puppies when you hear about this promotion, it is extended to all animals at the SPCA, from farm animals to exotic birds.

"There are people who come in during Pets and Vets looking specifically for the exotic birds that we have up for adoption. The macaws and the Amazon parrots because of companions that they are," Chief Communications Officer Gina Lattuca told 2 On Your Side.

"I know and I'm sure any cat owner can tell you, even if you've gone through some type of physical trauma or a mental or emotional trauma, the impact of having a purring cat on your lap is unlike anything else. I mean, it's really incredible, all kinds of animals. People have come to vets and pets looking for snakes and we often have snakes available for adoptions."

Vets and Pets runs from Monday, May 24th through Monday, May 31st (Memorial Day) at the SPCA Serving Erie County. The main shelter on Harlem Road in West Seneca will be closed Sunday and Monday for the holiday, but offistite locations will be open around the area.