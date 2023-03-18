Southern Tier Museum details History of American Cutlery

The Cattaraugus attraction is the only one of its kind in the United States.

CATTARAUGUS, N.Y. — Oh you’ll find larger museums in Western New York, but none sharper than the American Museum of Cutlery. This village of Cattaraugus attraction is on the cutting edge of American history.

It turns out the Southern Tier, and Bradford PA areas once had several dozen manufacturers of all things sharp. Patrick Cullen was a bank president who noticed so many of his customers worked for a knife or ax company.

that's when he got the idea to honor these manufacturers, and began acquiring historic knives, axes, shears, and all things sharp!

The American Museum of Cutlery is the only museum of its kind in the country, except those smaller collections dedicated to one particular manufacturer.

The village of Cattaraugus is within the county of the same name. The museum is about an hour outside of Buffalo. Patrick’s always looking for new things to display, but keep in mind what’s he's interested in.

Patrick wants "cutlery with a story", he wants to honor tools of history. It's not a collection based museum, it’s a story based museum.