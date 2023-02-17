Son of Tops shooting victim starts charity, hosts fundraiser this weekend

"I figured I would use my darkness to help shed light to help everybody else," said Mark Talley, son of a Tops shooting victim who founded Agents for Advocacy.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The son of one of the Tops shooting victims is trying to make something positive come out of the tragedy, and the organization he founded is hosting its first fundraiser on Saturday.

Geraldine Talley was one of the 10 people killed on May 14 when a gunman opened fire at the grocery store in a racist and hate-fueled attack..

Almost immediately after the attack, in order to deal with the grief, her son Mark Talley created an organization called Agents for Advocacy.

Its purpose is to improve lives in underserved communities, stop systemic racism and bring awareness to social equity issues.

"Just to try to not go crazy, I needed to funnel all of my anger into something positive. So I figured I would use my darkness to help shed light to help everybody else."

In its short time, according to the Agents for Advocacy website: They've hosted a "Community BBQ and Prayer" event and fed over 700 individuals in East Buffalo and provided over 100 bags of produce.

They had a "Back to School Drive" event and provided over 500 children on the east side of Buffalo with school supplies. They held a Giving Thanks & Helpful Hands Thanksgiving event and donated over 700 Thanksgiving meals, 200 bags of produce/nonperishables, and clothing and nonperishables to individuals/families on the east side of Buffalo. And they provided a refugee family with Christmas presents, clothing, sneakers, and a birthday cake for their son.

A networking fundraising event Saturday, February 18, will help to carry further its mission.

The Agents for Advocacy gala is called "Drop Me Off in Harlem." It's a 1920s cotton club-themed party with food, live music and dancing.

Date: Saturday, February 18th

Time: 5pm to 11pm

Location: Main Events Banquet Hall, 1420 Main Street, Buffalo, NY