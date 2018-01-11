We begin with what is definitely a Halloween highlight in Buffalo.

Fusion Dance Studio shut down Franklin Street last night for an incredible performance of Michael Jackson's classic: 'Thriller' It's been watched thousands of times and shared by hundreds and hundreds of people--the street was packed as well, which is so great because you know they worked hard on that and it's awesome so many people are getting to see their performance.

Head on over to the WGRZ Facebook page to check out the whole thing for yourself.

Here's an update to a story we told you about this summer.

Say hello to little Harland Rose. She was born on September 9th which is also Colonel Sanders birthday.

Kentucky Fried Chicken wanted to honor its founder Harland Sanders by making his name a little more popular. It hasn't cracked the top 1,000 for boys names in about 70 years. So, in August they offered an $11,000 (a nod to their famous 11 herbs and spices) to anyone who named their baby born on September 9th--Harland.

Little Harland Rose's parents thought it was a pretty good deal. Her parents say they are going to call her Harley. I'm sure They'll explain the rest when she's older. Along with their son, Sbarro. I'm probably kidding.

And finally this morning--Whooptie doo and Dickory Dock it is the Holiday season at least according to Sirius radio. Bing is back and Andy Williams. They have started the Christmas music, the holiday tunes, the jingle the jangle the Fa-la-la.

This is conjunction with Hallmark Channel and their Countdown to Christmas. Their countdown started on October 26, by the way, and this year it is featuring an unprecedented 24/7 slate of 22 all new original holiday movies, as well as favorites from Holidays past.

You guys know how much I love a Hallmark movie.

