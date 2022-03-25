Sold out Make-A-Wish Gala returns Saturday; Online auction open to all

The WNY Make-A-Wish Gala is making a return to the Seneca Niagara Casino Saturday night, March 26.

Western New York will be celebrating the transformative power of a wish this weekend. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the WNY Make-A-Wish Gala is making a return to the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Saturday night, March 26. Daybreak's Melissa Holmes and Patrick Hammer are proud to be back as co-hosts.

While the gala featuring silent and live auctions, dinners, cocktails, dancing, and wish testimonials is sold out, with nearly 500 expected to be in attendance, there are still ways to participate and donate.

The silent auction, featuring dozens of items, experiences, and autographed Buffalo sports memorabilia, is live right now online. Click here to go to the Make-A-Wish Buffalo auction page to browse the list.

The silent auction closes at 8:45 pm on Saturday, March 26.