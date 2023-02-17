Small businesses come together for Black History Month shopping event

The business owners of Lane on Main in downtown Buffalo will highlight diverse business and cultures on Friday, February 17th from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In honor of Black History Month, the small businesses of a new cluster of suites downtown will come together to celebrate diverse entrepreneurs and cultures.

Lane on Main is located at 523 Main Street and is made up of several small indoor storefronts. Jessica Dorsett operates her candle business, JMCandles, out of one of them.

"I create all natural soy candles. They're really healthy, especially if you have allergies. I also hold candle workshops as well," she said. "So if you want a private, intimate candle workshop you can come to me. If you have a bachelorette party, or any kind of party and you would like to do a candle workshop, I'm here."

Jessica and her fellow Lane on Main shop owners are coming together for a pop-up event to celebrate Black History Month. It's happening on Friday, February 17th from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. They have also invited twelve additional vendors to set up in the hallway.

"I just feel like this is a really great space. I love the look of the space, the feel of the space, and just bringing the community together and having some Buffalo small businesses, Black-owned businesses for Black History Month is just going to be a great experience."

Latoya Fonville is also one of the vendors. She is an author and coach.

"I've written this book, Thou Art Beautiful, to kind of encourage women to know that you can do this thing," she said. "So I'm excited about being here tonight and sharing this message of encouragement"

Shanea McDougald of Created 2 Create, who uses a laser cutter to create custom art, is another vendor.

"We're going to have our custom purses that feature uplifting Black culture affirmations. So that's what we'll primarily be working on tonight," she said.

Shop Owner Lakeisha Lott of La Kei Boutique rents a suite at Lane on Main as a showroom for her online boutique.