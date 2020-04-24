PENDLETON, N.Y. —

During tough times, a small sign of thanks or encouragement can make a big difference to people who are struggling, and one Pendleton woman is trying to bring smiles to people's faces in a very simple way.

Victoria Albert is a nanny, she got an idea when some of the children she worked with made signs to show support for their teachers during a recent neighborhood school parade. She figured it was an easy way to spread love and hope.

She broke out her poster board and markers and began by bringing a sign, supporting front line workers at ECMC, where her mother works. She's been doing it since, standing in front of spots like Millard Fillmore Suburban, or just along a busy street. She says it is the response she gets that keeps her going.

"I could cry just thinking about it," Albert said. "When I see someone read a sign and I just see a little smirk on their face, or a huge smile, or they'll throw me a thumbs up,or beep their horn, or do a little finger gun even. I am just like overwhelmed because the love I am trying to put out there, I am immediately getting back.”

Victoria is also posting her signs on her Facebook page says she plans on keeping this up even after social distancing rules begin to relax.

