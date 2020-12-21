Shea's seeking student submissions for 2021 Kenny Awards

For the first time, the high school musical awards ceremony will honor individual performances based on video submissions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The curtain never opened on many high school musical productions in 2020, and the shows are unlikely to return to school stages in early 2021, either. But Shea's Performing Arts Center is still searching for the region's top high school actors, singers, and dancers for the 2021 Kenny Awards, and you can apply now.

For twenty-seven years, the Kenny Awards have honored ten local high school musical productions on stage at Shea's. This spring's virtual ceremony will honor two students in each category for outstanding acting performance, vocal performance, and dance performance, based on video submissions.

Shea's director of arts engagement and education, Thembi Duncan, says the re-imagined event is a way for students whose schools many not even have musicals to win a Kenny Award.

"This is the first time that they don't have to be attached to their school to participate in the Kenny's," she told 2 On Your Side. "This is an individual opportunity. So a lot of students who've never even performed in a musical before have an opportunity, if they're a performing artist."

"We'll really be able to see what Western New York students can do," Shea's President Michael Murphy said. "We'll be able to have more people experience that by being able to do it virtually, but we do want to get back in the room for the following year, and have students in Shea's and have them together in groups again."

If students submit in all three categories, they will be eligible to represent Western New York at the national Jimmy Awards.