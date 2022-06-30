Shea's on pace to surpass 2021-2022 season ticket sales

Shows include "The Prom," "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," "Come from Away," and "Jagged Little Pill."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shea's Performing Arts Center lost seven performances because of COVID-19 cancellations during last year's M&T Bank Broadway season: six "Hamilton" shows and one "Anastasia." But the theater's president is predicting that come September, things will really be back to normal for audiences and performers.

President Michael G. Murphy describes last year's M&T Bank Broadway season as "intense," especially when it came to scheduling and rescheduling of touring shows due to the unpredictability of the pandemic. However, he says Shea's had less cancellations than many other theaters across the country.

Despite the uncertainty that has surrounded the theater world since the pandemic began, Shea's still has a strong base of season ticket subscribers it's become known for in recent years. Season ticket sales for the upcoming season are on pace to surpass last year's number, which was just over 16,000.

"During the first 'Hamilton' year, we had to cut off subscriptions at 18,500," he said. "Just because we needed to leave tickets available for single tickets, for group sales, etc. But still having over 16,000 is an incredible number and we're one of the top markets in the U.S. for one week tours."

Shows include "The Prom," "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," "Hadestown," "Beetlejuice," "Six," "Jagged Little Pill," and "Come from Away," which was just in Buffalo in 2019.

"We're bringing back 'Come from Away' this year because the demand was so high from people," he said. "The first time we had it here, people thought 'Come from Away,' a musical about 9/11, what is that, and those who attended were blown away, and it was only one week for them to tell their friends to come. So there is a lot of pent up demand for that."