BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shakespeare in Delaware Park's 44th season begins Thursday evening with opening night of The Tempest.

The play, which tells a magical story about a shipwreck, is directed by Shakespeare in Delaware Park's founder and artistic director, Saul Elkin.

The free performances will begin at a new time this season, 7:15 p.m., and run every night except Mondays through July 14th at Shakespeare Hill, next to Hoyt Lake and behind the rose garden off Lincoln Parkway.

More than 40,000 audience members experience free theater each season through Shakespeare in Delaware Park. The organization is one of the largest and oldest outdoor Shakespeare festivals in the country.

This year's second show, Love Labours Lost, opens July 25th and runs through August 18th.

For more details, visit www.shakespeareindelawarepark.org or follow Shakespeare in Delaware Park on Facebook.