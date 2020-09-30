Seneca One invites the public to see results of massive renovation project through series of new events

Events include a dog adoption event and a Bills watch party in October.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's tallest building is coming back to life.

There are people living in Seneca One for the first time, and it's also a growing hub for technology and innovation in downtown Buffalo. Now, members of the public who are interested in seeing the results of Douglas Jemal's more than $100 million dollar development project at the tower will have the opportunity to check it out, too.

Seneca One has been hosting small group tours two days a week, which will continue into the fall on Wednesdays and Fridays. They’ve also announced two outdoor ticketed events in October, a dog adoption event on October 10, and a Bills watch party on for the primetime game against Kansas City on Thursday, October 15.

There's a new food hall on the building's third-floor lobby, which is open to the public Monday - Friday from 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m, featuring a toast bar and other stations.

Douglas Development Corporation Director of Development Sean Heidinger says group yoga classes with Space on Seneca will be added to the schedule soon.

Heidinger says that while they want to show off the building and have it be a source of civic pride for Western New Yorkers, they also want to keep their visitors and tenants safe.

"What we can do with events and programming at this tower, even if you don't live here, even if you don't work here, we want to find way to work with our neighbors and provide opportunities for the public, for kids, to come here, to learn," Heidinger told 2 On Your Side. "Seneca One is going to be the perfect place to do that. If we can engage kids at a young level, and they come here and they learn about M&T's Tech academy, that could be a game-changing educational opportunity for the public. So for us, making Seneca One a destination in downtown Buffalo, the ripple effect that it will have on the community, especially with technology in mind, is going to be paramount, and we couldn't be more proud of that."