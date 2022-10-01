Seneca Nation holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday

IRVING, N.Y. — A Seneca Nation business leader is taking it upon himself, and his foundation, to try and protect his people from COVID-19.
J.C. Seneca, the owner of Tallchief Territory Native Pride Travel Plaza, is offering a pop-up COVID-19 booster clinic at his business Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The program is part of the 10th anniversary celebration for his J.C. Seneca Foundation. Seneca has partnered with Dr. Raul Vazquez and his G-Health/GBUAHN Enterprises Medical Practice to provide much-needed health services to an area that has been hit hard in recent years.
"In 2009 we lost Tri County Hospital in Gowanda. Most recent one we lost was Lakeshore Hospital here in Irving," Seneca said.
Seneca added, "It's hard for us to find healthcare within this rural community, and you know working with Dr. Vasquez you know our concept was to try to bring that healthcare to our communities here in the Southern Tier."
The foundation also offers free daily COVID-19 testing at the travel plaza from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.
"Today’s health and care challenges can be overwhelming. It’s not only the physical and mental suffering," Seneca said. "It’s the associated medical care costs, which for many are impossible to manage even if they can somehow afford health insurance. That’s why I want to expand the reach of the JC Seneca Foundation to issues that are at the root of health problems before they become life-threatening. Each month of 2022, the foundation will offer community events that will provide information and guidance about nutrition, preventative and holistic treatments, and health care options in ways that are more accessible to people who otherwise have no access."