Seneca Nation holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday

J.C. Seneca, the owner of Tallchief Territory Native Pride Travel Plaza, is offering a pop-up COVID-19 booster clinic at his business Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

IRVING, N.Y. — A Seneca Nation business leader is taking it upon himself, and his foundation, to try and protect his people from COVID-19.

J.C. Seneca, the owner of Tallchief Territory Native Pride Travel Plaza, is offering a pop-up COVID-19 booster clinic at his business Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The program is part of the 10th anniversary celebration for his J.C. Seneca Foundation. Seneca has partnered with Dr. Raul Vazquez and his G-Health/GBUAHN Enterprises Medical Practice to provide much-needed health services to an area that has been hit hard in recent years.

"In 2009 we lost Tri County Hospital in Gowanda. Most recent one we lost was Lakeshore Hospital here in Irving," Seneca said.

Seneca added, "It's hard for us to find healthcare within this rural community, and you know working with Dr. Vasquez you know our concept was to try to bring that healthcare to our communities here in the Southern Tier."

The foundation also offers free daily COVID-19 testing at the travel plaza from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.