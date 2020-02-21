BUFFALO, N.Y. — There will be a very special meat raffle in Depew on Saturday night.

It will benefit Sebastian's Lego Club. Sebastian Bradley was a 10-year-old boy who battled brain cancer for more than two years. Throughout his fight he collected and donated hundreds of Lego sets to sick kids just like him.

Now, the Lego Club honors his memory at Oishei Children's Hospital.

Everyone who donates a Lego set to the event will be entered to win an autographed Jack Eichel jersey.

What: Sebastian's Lego Club Meat Raffle

Sebastian's Lego Club Meat Raffle When: 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, February 22

6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 Where : The Polish Falcons, 445 Columbia Avenue, Depew

: The Polish Falcons, 445 Columbia Avenue, Depew More information: https://www.ochbuffalo.org/sebastianslegoclub

