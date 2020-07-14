Say Yes Buffalo offers free virtual camp to BPS and charter school students

The camp runs for six week, and begins next Monday, July 20.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's a summer tradition for Say Yes Buffalo. Free, in-person camps for Buffalo Public School and charter school students at dozens of sites throughout the city.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the program will be done virtually, and it start next week.

The camp offers children in Pre-K through 6th grade instruction in ELA, math, health and fitness, as well as virtual field trips, participation Mayor Brown's "Reading Rules" program and more. The goal is to help the students stay sharp as they prepare to go back to class in the fall, all while having fun.

The camp's curriculum chairperson says working on math and English skills during the summer is especially important this year, with students out of their traditional classrooms for the last few months of the school year.

"So for example if I'm a Pre-K student and I need counting skills. If I'm in third or fourth grade, and I need to keep my multiplication skills going. If I'm in fifth grade, and I need to be doing fractions. Sixth grade dealing with ratios," LaFraya Wilson told 2 On Your Side. "So then on top of that, we have pronouns, grammar skills, writing skills, the reading skills. Comprehension. All of that is put together in a very fun and engaging way, so that students have an opportunity to keep those skills going, because they haven't had formal instruction for the past three and a half months."