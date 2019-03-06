BUFFALO, N.Y. — The newest additions to the Buffalo Zoo may look absolutely adorable, but don't get them confused with your pet cats at home.

The one-year-old sand cats are brothers named Jabar and Kadar. They weigh about six or seven pounds each and have sweet-looking faces, but in the wild, these desert cats are hunters capable of catching venomous vipers, lizards, and snakes.

"They're hunters, they're going to be out there hunting in the wild, they're not going to be domesticated like your cats at home," said zoo communications manager Christian Dobosiewicz. "But they sure do look like them."

Their arrival from a zoo in Utah marks the first time the Buffalo Zoo has hosted sand cats. You can visit them in the EcoStation exhibit, near the lions and tigers.

