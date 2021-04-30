Rustic Buffalo Home Decor has expanded

Niagara County Shopping Destination To Feature 110 Artisans

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — Rustic Buffalo Home Decor opened in late 2020 with the goal of giving WNY artisans a new outlet to highlight their works.

Now, the Niagara County shopping destination is expanding to a third building by their Shawnee Road location.

They will have 110 artisans featured over three buildings this weekend for the official starting date of their expansion. Woodwork, metal art, home furnishing and gifts are featured.