Roswell Park, Buffalo Sabres team up for free prostate cancer detection event at the KeyBank Center

The early detection event is Monday, November 7 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is teaming up with the Buffalo Sabres to save lives by holding a free prostate cancer detection event at the KeyBank Center.

It's Monday, November 7 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free parking is available in the KeyBank Center ramp.

This is a complete prostate cancer screening, which includes a PSA blood test, a meeting with a Roswell Park expert to have a chat about your family history, and a digital rectal exam.

The event is open to men ages 45 to 70 and men 40 and up who:

are African American

are Ashkenazi Jewish

have a familial BRCA mutation

have a family history of prostate cancer

have been exposed to agent orange

Rochester Davis, 72, is a big believer in taking control of your health and cancer screenings. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014 and battled it again in 2017. Davis underwent surgery, radiation, and hormone treatment at Roswell Park.

Today, he's doing well and takes every opportunity he can to talk to men about their health and the importance of regular physicals and prostate exams.

"I try to spread the message to everybody. I will walk up to strangers and ask, 'Have you been to the doctor and been checked?' I can't tell you the number of calls I get from guys who basically just got diagnosed and they want some information. Having that relationship, having somebody to talk to basically that's been through what you're getting ready to go through [is important]," said Davis, who served in Vietnam and worked as a Buffalo firefighter for 30 years.

Davis said men often downplay health problems and can be stubborn.