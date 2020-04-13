BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fighting and treating cancer is already hard enough, and with the added stress of the COVID-19 crisis, the staff at Roswell Park realized their patients and their frontline workers needed an outlet for relaxation. So they tapped into one of the resources they already have on campus.

Kaminski Park is a two acre park in the middle of the hospital. It's always been an outdoor oasis with fountains, and flowers and trees. These days, the park has also relaxing music piped in, as well as signs prompting people through a relaxation process. Some of the signs encourage people to take a deep breath, pause to mediate, or take a moment to recognize things they're grateful for.

Executive Director of Patient and Family Experience Kara Eaton says they simple messages have the ability to turn someone's day around.

"I personally like the prompt that tells you to take some deep breaths, because I think that's important for all of us," she told 2 On Your Side. "I think we all know how nature is so good for the body, mind and the spirit, so breathing in that fresh air, taking a deep breath, so that you can you know go back and be the best you can be for the rest of your day. "

