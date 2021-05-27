Roger Tory Peterson Institute reopening on May 29

Jamestown Attraction Merges Art and Nature

In Jamestown, the Roger Tory Peterson Institute of Natural History is back, and it is better than ever.

The building was badly damaged in a fire last year, and after several months of closure and construction, the grand reopening is this weekend.

Peterson was a renowned illustrator, educator, and one of the founding fathers of the environmental movement in the 20th century, and he is from Jamestown.

The Institute displays Peterson’s work, his Presidential Medal of Freedom. It has great gift shop for nature lovers big and small. The institute will feature other artists with their abundant space.

In addition to the exhibitions, they will have yoga on the patio every Saturday morning. On Wednesdays, they will have a guest artist with refreshments.. They will be discuss the intersection of art and nature.