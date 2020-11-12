Robby Takac to live stream sing-a-long to benefit Music Is Art

The 'pay what you can' event is set to take place Friday, December 18 at 7 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — How does the idea of having a sing-a-long with Goo Goo Doll's Robby Takac right in your own living room sound?

'Robby Claus' is hoping you'll join him in a 'pay what you can' virtual event next Friday, December 18 at 7 p.m. The holiday happening benefits the Music is Art Foundation.

Music is Art is a non-profit organization founded by Takac in 2003 to enrich the WNY community through music.

Dubbed the “Robby Clause’s Streaming On The Web Sing Along Thing,” he’ll be performing an acoustic set of holiday favorites and some fun Goo songs. The 30-minute show comes on the heels of the band's Christmas album release, "It's Christmas All Over".

Takac told 2 On Your Side that this event is just another example of how they've had to get creative during the pandemic. "We're finding interesting new ways to fundraise and one of them is me dressing up as Santa Claus this year and singing along to some Christmas carols. I think it should be a lot of fun, I'm super excited."

Tomorrow night we'll be singing together online w/ Robby Clause as we celebrate the holidays with some of our closest friends & family- all to benefit Music is Art in these tough times... C u guys soon !https://t.co/VgUGKxDE1O#stageit#googoodolls#robbyclause#musicisart pic.twitter.com/Gjeua1Z8I1 — ⓡⓞⓑⓑⓨ ⓣⓐⓚⓐⓒ (@RobbyTakac) December 17, 2020

In addition to the sing-a-long, Takac will personally be sending one of a kind autographed Goo Goo Dolls memorabilia to the top 5 supporters of this fundraiser.