BUFFALO, N.Y. — We can always count on the Goo Goo Dolls to give back to the Buffalo community. One of the stars of the band is helping a local hospital system in the fight against COVID-19.

Robby Takac announced he'll be doing a live stream acoustic event on Saturday, April 11. It's all to benefit Kaleida's COVID-19 response fund. A donation of any amount will give you access to the stream. You can make yours by clicking here.

John Mayer gave back to some music students at SUNY Oneonta on Wednesday, by hopping onto their Zoom class. From what some of the students posted on Instagram, he gave some advice about the music industry, and then wrote and sang a new jingle for the school he came up with on the spot.

The band at Southwestern Senior High School in Chautauqua County, had to miss their spring concert this year, but they produced a video performing their school's fight song with the help of their Director, Jamie Sigler. She says it's to keep their school spirit strong whether they are together or apart.

